Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente enjoy morning workout side by side

Joaquim Valente is Gisele Bundchen's jitsu-jitsu instructor

Gisele Bündchen was spotted out and about at her rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s gym after arriving in Miami over the weekend.

The Brazilian model sported a white top, tight-fitting leggings, and white trainers for her morning workout as she was photographed arriving at the gym in her car.

Following the workout session, the model left the gym alongside her daughter Vivian, 13, followed by Valente.

Gisele recently returned to Florida following her brief vacation in Brazil.

According to the Daily Mail, it was Valente who picked up the model from the airport on her return.

Gisele hasn’t spoken out on rumors of her romantic link to the jitsu-jitsu instructor; however, she did express her lament over tabloid knuckling down to find a scoop on her life.

Gisele and Valente were first linked together after the latter was spotted joining her on a trip to Costa Rica last November.

It was only a month after the model filed for divorce from former NFL player Tom Brady, who has himself found a new love in Irina Shayk.

In April, the mom of two clarified her relationship with Valente in an interview with Vanity Fair: "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything."

"He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust,” she continued. "It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Meanwhile, after meeting at a wedding of a mutual acquaintance in May, Brady and Shayk struck more than just a friendship since then. The couple has been spotted getting cozy with each other a few times in Los Angeles.