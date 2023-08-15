Millie Bobby Brown talks ‘exciting’ wedding planning with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is savouring every moment as she plans her upcoming wedding with fiancé Jake Bongiovi.



In a wide-ranging interview with Women’s Wear Daily, published on Monday, August 14, the Stranger Things actress, 19, talked about what’s in store for her in her professional and personal life.

During the discussion, she touched up how she is making sure to maintain her privacy in this special time.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she told the outlet.

“So, I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

Brown, who seems to be enjoying her Lover era, announced her engagement to boyfriend of more than two year, via Instagram in April this year.

The Florence by Mills owner posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s Lover in the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”

The duo has not shied away in expressing their love to each other on their social media, but Brown shared she keeps a balance.

“I draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity really, just to keep people out and lock that fence,” she added.

“But it’s nice to be able to open the curtains and let people see what I’m interested in, and to share that joy with others and see if they’re interested in what I’m interested in.”