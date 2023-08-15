'Minusing' Imran Khan from video proves costly for PCB

Former cricketer Imran Khan seen lifting the crystal

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found itself at the receiving end of criticism after releasing a video on the history of the sport with no mention of the cricketing legend Imran Khan in it, on Independence Day.

Khan, now 70, is a former cricket star who became a national hero by leading Pakistan team to a Cricket World Cup victory in 1992.

He later forged a political career, serving as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently behind bars in Adiala Jail after being found guilty of corruption in the Toshakhana case. He has been sentenced to three years in prison and later, disqualified by the election commission for five years from running for office.

The cricket body incurred the wrath of Pakistanis as soon as the video was uploaded on the board's official social media accounts, with people mentioning that Khan was one of the greatest of all times.

Here are some of these reactions:

Khan played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his illustrious cricket career.



His averages, 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball, kept him at the top of the quartet of star all-rounders, with Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Kapil Dev being the others, who impressed one and all in Test cricket in the 1980s.

During Khan's last 10 years of international cricket career, he featured in 51 Tests, averaging a remarkable 50 with the bat and 19 with the ball.

Khan also led Pakistan to their first series victory in England in 1987 but the best moment of his career came when the Men in Gren clinched the 1992 World Cup trophy under his inspirational leadership.