King Charles marks sister Princess Anne’s birthday with rare childhood photo

King Charles took a trip down memory lane as he marked his sister, Princess Anne’s 73rd birthday on Tuesday morning, August 15.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram shared a carousel of two images dedicated to the Princess Royal, also known as the hardest working royal, observing in honour of her special day.

The caption of the carousel read, “Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!” while also adding a birthday cake emoji in the beginning.

The first image, which was taken by photographer Chris Jackson, was of the Princess Royal with the monarch at the Buckingham Palace during the historic Coronation ceremony in May. The two siblings were all smiles sharing a heartwarming moment together.

The second image was a rare photo from their childhood days. Taken from the Royal Collection Trust, three-year-old Charles is seen leaning over his one-year sister as he holds her hand.

On August 15, 1950, the late Queen gave birth at Clarence House to Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise at 11:50 am.

Prior to her birthday, Princess Anne was awarded new appointments on Friday special to her and her younger brother Prince Edward.

Anne 72, became Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, “recognising Her Royal Highness’s strong links to Scotland” and existing ties to the regiment as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion, The Ranger Regiment and 6th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.