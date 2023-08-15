Anti-stress patch venture 'sponsored' Meghan Markle in latest business move

Meghan Markle's latest appearance, where the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing an anti-stress patch, was seemingly called out for being a sponsored move.
Nick Ede a brand and culture expert told DailyMail that the former Suits actress’ appearance, which showed off a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc on her wrist, in a casual stroll at Montecito was no coincidence as hours later the company was seen endorsing the royal.
In a post on Instagram, NuCalm shared a snap of the Duchess visibly wearing the patch, which promised to alleviate anxiety and improve sleep.
As per the post it offered its followers a seven-day trial, alluding to the prospect that Markle's appearance was anticipated.
"The Duchess wore a disc, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system'. In a hint Meghan may use the app, the firm said the wrist patch is a 'tool to get the most clinical benefit from your NuCalm subscription," the company wrote.
This incident, as per Ede, signaled to a major hint that Markle was in the works of reviving her lifestyle blog The Tig with new business partnerships.
He said: "Meghan's strategic placement of a stress pack from a relatively new start-up company who reposted the image of her in their own social media is a clear message that she is looking to build her lifestyle brand and create a platform for her followers to benefit from her experiences and the products that help her."
He asserted that Markle used the partnership as a stepping stone in her first official move to rebuild her brand.
"The image was a clear message to say she's stressed but she's using a patch to help her. Her brand is very strong so I think that this is a good way to go, with partnerships".
