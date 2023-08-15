South Korean president calls Japan 'partner' during Liberation Day celebrations

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, in Seoul on August 15, 2023. — AFP

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Tuesday referred to Japan, a former colonial power, as a "partner" who shares his nation's values and objectives as he seeks to fortify ties with Tokyo in response to North Korea's increasing nuclear threats.

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for accelerated military development, including tactical nukes, relations between the North and South are at one of their lowest points in decades.

Yoon has responded by bringing South Korea closer to Washington, a longtime ally while attempting to mend fences with Japan, a former colonial power.

On Friday, the three are scheduled to meet in the US for a trilateral summit where the leaders are anticipated to reveal strategies for enhancing military cooperation, AFP reported.

The summit "will set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation contributing to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region," Yoon said.

Seoul and Tokyo, US security allies, have long been at odds over historical issues related to Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945. However, Yoon announced that the two "are now partners who share universal values and pursue common interests," marking the anniversary of liberation from Japan's rule.

He reiterated that Tokyo, Seoul and Washington must "share North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles data in real-time".

"The seven rear bases provided to the United Nations Command (UNC) by the government of Japan serve as the greatest deterrent" to an invasion by the North, he added.

The three allies said in June that they aimed to launch before the end of 2023 a system allowing the sharing of real-time missile warning data.

August 15 — known in the South as Gwangbokjeol, or Liberation Day — is the only public holiday celebrated in both North and South Korea, according to Seoul's National Institute for Unification Education.

On last year's anniversary, Yoon offered Pyongyang an "audacious" aid plan that would include food, energy and infrastructure help in return for the North abandoning its nuclear weapons programme.

Pyongyang has since ridiculed the offer, calling it the "height of absurdity" and a deal it would never accept, but Yoon on Tuesday said Seoul would "steadfastly implement" the plan and continue attempting to convince Pyongyang to return to dialogue.

North Korea's leader recently called for stepping up war preparations "in an offensive way" as well as a "drastic boost" in missile production.

Kim last month oversaw a dramatic military parade featuring new attack drones and Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, flanked by visiting Russian and Chinese officials.

Some experts said the attendance of Moscow's defence minister showed Russia's readiness to expand military cooperation with Pyongyang.