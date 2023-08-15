Donald Trump lambasts 'rigged' fourth indictment on Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump. — AFP/File

Former US President Donald Trump Tuesday criticised the fourth indictment as he faces racketeering charges by a court in Georgia, Atlanta, in an election case against him.

Trump responded to the announcement soon after his fourth indictment was announced on Monday, in a post on his personal social media, Truth Social, calling the indictment a "witch hunt" against him.

He went on to denounce the indictment by drawing attention to a document that reportedly appeared on the Fulton County court's website earlier today, with indictments against Trump listed before the charges were formally announced, the BBC reported.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social post: "What about those indictment documents put out today, long before the grand jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds rigged to me!"



He appears to suggest the charges against him are politically motivated, adding: "Why didn’t they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign."

The leading Republican candidate for 2024 was indicted for the fourth time on Monday by a grand jury in Georgia in the 2020 election subversion case.

The probe by a 26-member jury commenced when a phone conversation between Donald Trump and Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January 2021 was leaked in which the former president asked the official to "find 11,870 votes".

Prosecutors in Georgia started presenting their case to the jury, which was to give their opinion afterwards on whether to indict Trump.

The allies of the three-time indicted were also named as witnesses of the occurrence by the jury including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.