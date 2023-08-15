The Witcher producer teases there's 'more to story' of Henry's Cavill's exit

The producer of The Witcher offered an insight into the reason behind the unexpected departure of Henry Cavill as the titular character.

It was announced in October 2022 that the Superman alum will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the role of The Witcher from Season 4 onwards due to unspecified reasons.

Speaking to a Polish outlet Wyborcza, Tomek Baginski compared the actor's switch to that of different actors playing pop culture icons, including superheroes, over time.

“I am most pleased that the series was created and became so popular,” he said. “The Witcher has already reached the level of Batman, Superman, and James Bond. Maybe we hoped to see him in a new version only in a few years, but it happened now. And that’s nothing new for iconic pop culture heroes.”

Moreover, he alluded that there may be “more to the story” of the actor’s departure, refusing to elaborate. There are claims that Cavill decided to quit because he “didn’t think the show was faithful enough to the books.”

The Witcher, based on a series of six fantasy novels and 15 short stories written by Polish author Andrzej SApkowski, is centered around the character of Geralt of Rivia, a beast hunter.