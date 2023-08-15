Donald Trump faces fourth indictment in election subversion case by Georgia court

President Donald Trump let Ukraine’s new president know during a July 25 call that he sees the United States as Ukraine’s best ally in countering Russian aggression. — AFP

Former US president and Republican candidate for 2024 Donald Trump has been indicted for the fourth time Tuesday by a grand jury in Georgia in the 2020 election subversion case.

The probe by a 26-member jury commenced when a phone conversation between Donald Trump and Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on 2 January 2021 was leaked in which the former president asked the official to "find 11,870 votes".

Prosecutors in Georgia started presenting their case to the jury, which was to give their opinion afterward on whether to indict Trump.

The allies of the three-time indicted were also named as witnesses of the occurrence by the jury including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to the indictment, Trump along with 18 others was "illegally conspiring and attempting to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise" after his loss in Georgia, CNN reported

The accusations include making false statements and soliciting state legislatures, and high-ranking state officials, fabricating and disseminating false electoral college documents, intimidating poll workers, soliciting Justice Department officials, soliciting Mike Pence when he was vice president, illegally tampering with election machinery, and obstructionist acts.

The indictment states: “Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump.

“That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”

Along with the people charged, the indictment also named 30 other unindicted co-conspirators.

According to the accusations made by the prosecution, the company “engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”