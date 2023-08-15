Explosion in Russian Dagestan kills about 30, injuring over 100 including children

The site of the explosion in which a fire can be seen in the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Makhachkala on August 15, 2023. — Telegram/Ria Novosti

At least 27 people died including three children when an explosion occurred in a filling station in the city of the Republic of Dagestan Monday, prompting a response from 240 firefighters to contain the deadly blaze that injured over 100 others, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

"During the rescue operation in Makhachkala, the bodies of three more victims were found," the Russian Emergency Ministry said on Telegram. "According to the updated information, as a result of the fire at the petrol station 105 were injured, and of them, 30 died."



A witness quoted on Telegram by the Russian daily Izvestia said the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.



"The number of victims after the explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala has grown to 66 people, 10 of them are in serious condition," the first deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Health who arrived in Dagestan was quoted as saying by Ria news agency.



"After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn't see anything anymore," said the witness.

A video posted on Telegram by the Ria showed flames rising from a building, followed by a huge explosion.

The fire spread over an area of around 600 square metres (6,450 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

The explosion in the city of Makhachkala happened at a fuel station after a fire broke out, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major incidents, announced on social media.

"A fire occurred during car maintenance work, followed by a bang, as a result of which people were injured and died," the committee said, adding that nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

A criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire, it added.

The Kremlin issued a statement saying: "President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims."



More than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in the liquidation of the emergency. Open burning, according to the latest data, managed to be eliminated, it reported.

The fire at a gas station and a car service on the outskirts of Makhachkala was extinguished, Ria wrote on its Telegram.



First Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Viktor Fisenko flew to Dagestan to organise medical care for the wounded, according to the report.

The victims of the explosion will be delivered by a special aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Moscow hospitals.

The head of Dagestan, Melikov, told Ria that the families of the victims would be provided with material and psychological assistance.