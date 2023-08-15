Sunny Deol declines photo op with underprivileged women, cite 'arrogance' amid success

Sunny Deol's unusual behavior draws attention during city outing.

Sunny Deol, famed for his role in Gadar 2, has triggered a flurry of online reactions due to his behavior, with many taking to social media platforms to express their opinions.



Sunny Deol has faced a barrage of criticism, accompanied by comparisons to individuals from South American cultures who are often perceived as consistently humble regardless of circumstances.



While stepping out accompanied by his security detail to fend off potential mobbing, Deol's behavior took a unique turn.

Despite a small crowd of eager fans waiting for a chance to capture a photo with the star, Deol displayed an aversion to being photographed.

A situation arose when a group of enthusiastic underprivileged women approached the star, presumably seeking a picture.



In response, Deol raised his finger, firmly denying their request and signaling for them to keep their distance.



Critics argue that Deol's recent successes might have contributed to a perceived sense of arrogance in his demeanor.

Earlier this week Sunny Deol found himself in the spotlight once again, this time for his reaction towards a fan attempting to take a snapshot of him at the airport.

The actor's swift departure to catch his flight was met with an eager fan's attempt to capture the moment, leading to an altercation between the two parties.

The incident has elicited a mixed response from fans and observers. While some have criticized Deol's actions, labeling them as indicative of arrogance, others have taken a more nuanced stance, offering their support to the actor.



