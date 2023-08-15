Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 in nail-biting Premier League contest. Twitter

Manchester United clinched a tense 1-0 victory against Wolves, courtesy of Raphaël Varane's decisive header. However, the game was not without drama, as Wolves were denied a clear penalty when Andre Onana collided with Sasa Kalajdzic in the box.

Despite United's win, their performance left some room for improvement, especially in their attacking play and defensive stance.

Erik ten Hag's second season as United's manager kicked off with a hard-fought victory, but questions arose about their creative abilities on the field. Wolves defied expectations with their lively performance, causing trouble for United throughout the match.

The protests against the Glazer ownership of Manchester United outside the stadium added to the tension, as fans demanded change within the club's hierarchy. Inside the grounds, banners and chants conveyed the fans' frustration, reflecting the ongoing debate about the potential sale of the club.

While the result favoured United, their performance fell short of expectations, raising concerns about their midfield impact and the efficiency of their attacking lineup. The absence of a recognised striker was evident, with Marcus Rashford struggling to break through Wolves' solid defense. Meanwhile, newcomers like Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho found it challenging to make a significant impact.

Wolves showcased their determination, disproving predictions of their downfall. The visitors created numerous chances but struggled to capitalise, highlighting their lack of clinical finishing. Despite their efforts, they were left frustrated by their inability to convert opportunities into goals.

Varane's late header secured the win for United, yet it wasn't entirely deserved based on the balance of play. The match stressed the need for improvement in United's overall performance as they navigate the new season under ten Hag's leadership.

The game's final moments were overshadowed by controversy, as Onana's collision with Kalajdzic went unpunished by both the referee and VAR. This left Wolves' coach, Gary O'Neil, furious on the sidelines, demanding a penalty.