James Harden slams 76ers president Daryl Morey as a 'liar' in candid remark

James Harden’s trade request will reportedly go unfulfilled heading into the 2023-24 season. NBA

NBA star James Harden didn't mince his words when it came to Philadelphia 76ers' president Daryl Morey. Harden openly expressed his discontent, branding Morey a "liar."

James Harden's desire to be traded had reportedly come to a halt with the 76ers, but he didn't hold back his feelings.

During an Adidas press event in China, when asked about the team's attempt to end trade talks and bring him back, Harden responded, "Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organisation that he’s a part of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that despite Harden's strong wish for a trade, the 76ers decided to stop negotiations, aiming to safeguard their championship hopes. The 76ers had been hoping for James Harden and Joel Embiid to elevate them to the Eastern Conference Finals, but they've faced repeated defeats in the semifinals.

Harden's performance has transformed since leaving the Houston Rockets, maintaining strong stats while playing with Kevin Durant and now Embiid. Despite his desire for a trade, the 76ers are cautious not to compromise their title aspirations.

Interestingly, Harden opted to remain under his existing contract, worth $35.6 million for the next season. The 33-year-old had the option to explore free agency, but the 76ers held the unique chance to offer a $210 million, four-year deal – the most lucrative in the league.

The scenario would mark Harden's third trade since his initial request to leave the Houston Rockets in February 2021. It's clear that even if the trade talks have paused, Harden's wish for a new team remains steadfast, with the 76ers facing the challenge of balancing their ambitions with his aspirations.