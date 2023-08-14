VIDEO: Maryland man steals truck, ambulance, rams into 13 cars in Hollywood-style getaway

A startling episode unfolded in Maryland, USA, when an individual stole not one, but two vehicles—initiating with the theft of a truck in Virginia, followed by the audacious theft of an ambulance.



The unique sequence of events culminated in at least twelve crashes.

The series of incidents started with the theft of a truck in Virginia, which then precipitated a chain reaction of accidents. After eluding the crash site, the perpetrator progressed to an even bolder act, commandeering an ambulance from the Arlington County Fire Department—a vehicle that had been dispatched to the initial crash scene.

Virginia State Police's report indicates that the truck theft occurred near the 74-mile marker of Interstate Highway 66, with the driver making a swift escape. Subsequently, the same individual, identified as 30-year-old Darell T. Caldwell, initiated multiple collisions along Interstate Highway 395 near Arlington County Exit 10.

Caldwell continued to wreak havoc by colliding with another vehicle on the George Washington Parkway. When emergency medical personnel arrived on-site, Caldwell stole the ambulance itself.

Caldwell managed to evade law enforcement at multiple junctures. However, his spree concluded with a collision involving a stationary vehicle, eventually leading to his apprehension. The incident resulted in minor injuries to an individual within the parked vehicle.

Video footage of the stolen ambulance's rapid progress through traffic garnered significant attention online.

In total, the stolen ambulance caused thirteen hit-and-run crashes. Although the crashes didn't lead to severe injuries, at least six individuals required hospitalization for minor injuries, triggering a comprehensive investigation into the matter.