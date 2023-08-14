Lily Allen opens up about changing into glamorous outfits after The Pillowman performance

Lily Allen has recently opened up about dressing up into glamorous outfits leaving the theatre after her performances in The Pillowman.



On August 13, the singer and actress replied to her fan’s query in a Q&A on Instagram Story, “Is it a 'thing' to get dressed up after your show?! Do you go home & just get changed again?!”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress has lately been making headlines for her stunning looks every night while exiting from London’s Duke of York Theatre.

The actress responded, “The role that I'm doing is pretty harrowing.”

She continued, “It's nice to come off stage and transition into something glamorous.”

“It really helps me to separate what's happened on stage,” explained the 38-year-old.

Lily added, “Plus I'm very lucky and people send me wonderful things to wear. People at the stage door get a nicer picture.”

Meanwhile, Lily also spoke out on how she had to struggle with loneliness because of her demanding role that kept her away from her loved ones especially children during last three months.

Earlier, the songstress appeared on This Morning alongside her co-star Steve Pemberton to discuss the production of Pillowman show.

Reflecting on her show’s character, Lily stated, “There's a bit of violence in it. She's an artist and writer and that's something I relate to. She definitely pushes boundaries. There was a lot for me to tap into.”