Clarence Avant, the ‘Godfather of Black Entertainment,’ Dead at 92

The black entertainment industry lost its “Godfather” today.



According to a statement from his family, Clarence Avant, who was known as the "Black Godfather" and had influence in the fields of politics, entertainment, sports, and music, passed away on Sunday at his Los Angeles residence. He was 92 years old when he passed away, with no cause of death given.



“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” the statement from his children, Nicole and Alexander and son-in-law Ted Sarandos read.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports.

It further read, "Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023.”

He began his career as a nightclub manager and spent the 1960s overseeing artists like Jimmy Smith and Lalo Schifrin. Later, he established two record companies, through which the world was introduced to Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis.

In the late 1960s, he assisted in the sale of storied Stax Records; 30 years later, he was appointed chairman of the board of Motown Records and eventually the first African-American director at PolyGram.

As a consultant to MGM and ABC in the 1970s, he established one of the first radio stations that were entirely owned by people of colour and didn't hold back when speaking out in support of black culture. Additionally, he provided advice to Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

However, Avant is likely best known for his function as a mentor in the music industry. He is regarded as a significant mentor by individuals such as Jam, Lewis, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Sylvia Rhone, Jheryl Busby, and Jimmy Iovine, among others.

Jim Brown, a former NFL player, was convinced by him to start acting. He has been a prominent political figure since the 1960s and will be honoured on October 7 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Everyone in this business has been by Clarence's desk, if they're smart", according to Avant's long-term closest friend Quincy Jones.

Avant was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on February 25, 1931. He married Jacqueline Grey in 1967, and the couple had two children: son Alex Avant, a Los Angeles-based agent, producer, and actor; and Nicole Avant, a former U.S. ambassador, political adviser, film producer, and philanthropist.