King Charles 'fears' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to name 'royal racist' if...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are set to make a romantic film, will reportedly not stop attacking the palace even after the royal family's silence to their bombshell allegations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to 'mud slinging' and name the 'royal racist' if their new film fails to produce the desired result.

The couple may need to make a new stunt to remain in the spotlight. It seems as they are keeping mum for the time being and could make more bombshell claims in the near future to make their narrative successful.

The royal family are reportedly very much concerned that if Meghan and Harry's new Netflix project is a flop, they will return to their old ways and reveal the identity of the anonymous royal they previously called out for being "racist" in their first explosive interview after relocating to the US following their exit from the royal family.



The royal family fears that the US-based couple may return to their "mud-slinging" ways if their media careers fail and name the member of 'the Firm' who allegedly made racist remarks, according to an insider.



King Charles III's younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law are in the process of developing their latest project with Netflix as they produce their first film together, which is based on a best selling romance novel that their firm Archewell Productions now has the rights to.



The production of Carley Fortunes' Meet Me at the Lake novel is the couple's chance to reignite their media careers following a rocky year as insiders claim the royals are hoping their latest project is successful so they stop bringing up the past for fame.

The royals are afraid that without a new venture to distract them, their thoughts may trace back to their relatives across the Atlantic again, a source has told the Daily Telegraph.

A Palace insider told the outlet that "if the film flops" the couple will "no doubt revert to mud-slinging".

"Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist’," they added.

The anonymous "royal racist" first emerged during the the Sussexes' tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.



The senior members of the royal family are also reportedly concerned that the former Suits star my release her own memoir and spill more of the Firm's secret if their latest project fails.

Meghan may follow in the footsteps of her husband Harry (who released tell-all memoir Spare earlier this year) with her own explosive book about the stories stick to her mind.

The parents-of-two told the iconic talk show host that a member of 'te Firm' had raised "concerns" regarding "how dark" their eldest son Archie's skin colour might be.

