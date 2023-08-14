Kate Middleton left seething after Meghan Markle served 'ultimate betrayal'

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly left no room for forgiveness for Meghan Markle after Duchess of Sussex served her the "ultimate betrayal".



Sources told OK! that Middleton felt Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview was the "final straw" that ended their relationship.

Since then, the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly drew a harsh line between her and the couple and has decided to keep it that way.

They said: "Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she's not changing her mind about them.

The source added that because Prince Harry and Meghan "never apologised", the Duchess of Cambridge has ditched the possibility for a reconciliation however Prince William's brotherly attachment to the Duke of Sussex may make it difficult for their bonds to sever completely.

"They never apologised for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around."

Tensions between the couple and the royal family has been at an all-time high since they released a six-part docuseries on Netflix with Prince Harry’s subsequent release of his memoir Spare.

The source added: "William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry.

"It's a shocking about-face, but he feels it's long overdue."

"But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in."

The source added that Kate ended up having a "big fight" with Prince William, when the royal mentioned about "burying the hatchet" over their issues with the Sussexes.

"When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight. She'll never forgive Meghan for what she did."