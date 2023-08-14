Prince Harry gives major clue regarding marital woes with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry may be all smiles away on his work trip in Asia but his heart is still in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children.

Earlier reports suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to go on a ‘trial separation.’ An insider dished to RadarOnline that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be opting for a ‘trial separation.’ The source added that the couple is ‘taking time apart’ to mend their relationship.

Harry was seen smiling as he played in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on Saturday, a sporting event he set up which aims to raise money for children affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS.

The royal was accompanied by his pal Nacho Figueras, who spoke to reporters after the game, via GB News. He told the press, “We miss our wives very much.”

“This was a very short trip, although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here.”

While Harry is missing his wife, Meghan also seemed a little stressed as she stepped out for a stroll on Thursday in Montecito, California, dressed unseasonably warm-looking designer pieces.

She was also seen wearing a dark blue NuCalm biosignal processing disc, which is a calming device that one wears on their wrist.

It is unclear what might be the cause of Meghan’s stressful situation but she does have her hands full with her two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, while Harry is away overseas.