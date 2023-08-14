Austin Butler was saved from 'emotional whiplash' by Elvis co-star Tom Hanks

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks starred in 2022's Elvis together

Austin Butler was offered the perfect getaway by his Elvis co-star Tom Hanks to avoid an “emotional whiplash” from the all-encompassing titular role in the 2022 biopic.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 31-year-old actor explained Hanks offered him a role in an upcoming TV show Masters of the Air, which he co-produced with Steven Spielberg.

According to Butler, the Forrest Gump actor told him at dinner one evening: “You have immersed yourself so deeply in Elvis that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else. If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash. And, you know, I’ve got this thing I’m producing.”

To prepare for his role as the legendary singer Elvis Presley, the Zoey 101 star studied his life for two years, including changing his voice to embody the late icon in every aspect.

Butler is set to appear in the Apple TV+ series later this year, in which he stars alongside Callum Turner, Ben Radcliffe, and Barry Keoghan.

He is also set to appear as the antagonist in the upcoming sequel of Timotheé Chalamet-starrer, Dune in November.