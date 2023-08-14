Fans demand refund after Lionel Richie axes concert 1 hour after showtime

Lionel Richie couldn't fly into New York due to rain

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire prompted backlash after the former announced the cancelation of their sold-out show in Madison Square Garden on Saturday – an hour after it was originally slated to commence.

The 74-year-old singer extended an apology to 20,000 fans waiting for him in the venue, revealing he couldn’t fly into New York because of poor weather conditions.

“Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight,” Richie wrote on Twitter at 8:31 p.m. – an hour after the show was originally supposed to start.

“I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.”

It’s unclear whether Earth Wind & Fire will join Richie on stage on Monday as the group is slated to perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on the same day.

To say fans were disappointed would be an understatement. While many of the All Night Long singer’s devotees called him out for his poor planning, others expressed lament over his presumed excuse.

“Sounds like bad planning on your part @LionelRichie , trying to fly in at the last minute. I’ll take a refund please - no thx to Monday!” one of the fans wrote on Twitter.

“We were there too. One of the security people said they heard Lionel 2 hours before the show doing sound checks. Something’s not right,” another suspected. “Undecided about going Monday. And Earth Wind and Fire now cancelling a concert for charity in Bridgeport. Why open gates and let us in”