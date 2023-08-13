Jennifer Lopez mesmerises holiday goers with surprise live performance in Italy

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez delighted holiday goers in Italy as she gave them an extra special treat after dinner with her thrilling live performance at a restaurant in Capri.

The "On The Floor" hitmaker danced around and sang some of her hit songs well into the early hours while having fun in the city.

Lopez had dinner at the Aurora restaurant on Saturday and stayed there out until 1:30 am. She started singing at the table, which had a few half drunk margaritas on it, but was quickly up and dancing.

The superstar also played tambourine as the dancefloor filled with people, before taking up the microphone and belting some tunes.

Jennifer hugged fans and wasn’t afraid to get to know the local guests, who we’re sure requested On The Floor. The star even appeared to be dueting with some of the restaurant goers.

The 54-year-old wowed crowds as she took the microphone at the Anema e Core tavern, a popular celebrity spot. The ageless beauty also shared some of her sizzling selfies while partying with the Block singer.



The Maid in Manhattan actress turned heads in a glittery silver dress. She caught the spotlight as she lit up the dancefloor. The restaurant is a celebrity haunt, hosting Naomi Campbell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncè and Jay Z, Anne Hathaway, and Reese Witherspoon to name a few.

Jennifer has been having a whirlwind time after her birthday last month, which saw husband Ben Affleck dancing on tables. She even posted a cheeky snap of herself in stunning blue lingerie in celebration. The new snaps show that Jennifer is clearly living her best life, with a massive grin on her face in all of the pictures.