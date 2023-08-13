Kim Kardashian triggers debate with her latest stunt

American TV personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who is currently suffering from a broken shoulder and a torn tendon, appeared encouraging fans to Screen for cancer as she undergoes a full-body scan to detect the disease, sparking reactions from fans.

Kim's stunt gave birth to many questions as some of her fans feared she might be suffering from a chronic disease that forced her to undergo the very expensive test. While, others appeared appreciating the star for creating awareness among the people to take care of themselves.

The 42-year-old reality, who shared her experience with a Prenuvo machine - which she described as "life saving" - was apparently encouraging her fans to put their health first as she asked them to undergo a radiation-free MRI, which provides early detection for more than 500 cancers and diseases.

But, her fans were not as pleased with the recommendation, with many criticizing her due to a full body scan with the machine costing $2,499.

After the comprehensive test, the-mother-of four shared her image alongside the machine and wrote: "The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives."

"Love @prenuvo," Paris Hilton commented below the post.

The post, infect, has renewed a long-running debate about whether the tests are actually valuable or just run the risk of clogging hospitals with false positives and unnecessary follow-ups from wealthy and largely healthy patients.



Khloe Kardashian's sister seemingly failed to convince her followers despite her best efforts, as her comment section was flooded with messages about how the scan was 'not affordable' for "regular folks", with one asking: "How many hoops you gotta jump through before your insurance covers that?"

"Kim, it's hard to buy groceries in this economy," wrote the second one.



The third one reminded the star: "Wow, thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can't afford."