Russian shelling in southern Ukraine kills 7 including son, daughter and parents

This photograph taken on August 8, 2023, shows destroyed residential buildings in Izyum, where 47 civilians were killed as a result of aerial shelling on March 9, 2022, amid the Russian-Ukraine war. — AFP

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko said Sunday at least seven people were killed including two children after Russia started shelling the village of Shyroka Balka in the southern part of the country.

The minister wrote on his official Telegram account: "Three adults and two children were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka."



He also posted some pictures from the scene in which destructed house is shown with another picture showing a black smoke cloud emanating from the house.

"A husband, wife, and their 23-day-old daughter were killed by enemy artillery fire," Klymenko wrote.



The couple's 12-year-old son was hospitalised in critical condition and later died, Klymenko said in a separate statement.

In the village of Stanislav two men aged 57 and 71 were killed, according to officials, adding that a woman was injured.

"Terrorists must be stopped. They must be stopped by force," said Klymenko.

Days earlier, Ukrainian officials noted that a Russian missile struck a hotel in the heart of Zaporizhzhia, claiming one life and leaving 16 others injured.

According to the national police, the destructive impact of an Iskander missile was felt at precisely 7:20pm (1620 GMT) as it hit the city.

The toll on Zaporizhzhia has been relentless, with the city enduring consistent Russian shelling. This latest incident resulted in a devastating fire that erupted within a civilian structure, engulfing it in chaos and tragedy, as expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have taken control of last year.

Late last year, Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson but Moscow has continued to target settlements in the region.