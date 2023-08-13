PM Shehbaz hopes Kakar will ensure 'transparent, impartial' polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and caretaker PM-designate Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar. — APP/File/Facebook/Anwar ul Haq Kakar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated caretaker PM-designate Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar for being selected for the coveted post, hoping that he will ensure transparent, free, and impartial elections, slated to take place next year.

PM Shehbaz termed choosing the caretaker prime minister from Balochistan a "welcoming" development. He referred to the interim premier as an educated and patriotic person.

The premier said that the administration under his own leadership has worked hard day and night to bring the country to economic stability in the last 16 months, hoping for Kakar's interim government to continue ensuring the same policies for keeping the economy stable.

He has urged Kakar to ensure continuity of development, construction, and economic improvement, which is essential for the betterment of Pakistan and its people.

"I pray that the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet fulfill the expectations of the people and the constitution," PM Shehbaz said in his message for the interim premier.

The prime minister further thanked Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz who helped in the consultation process.



"A good name was agreed upon while following the constitutional procedure," a statement released by the PM Office mentioned quoting the premier.

A day earlier, Senator Kakar was appointed as the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, after consensus was reached between the outgoing PM and Riaz, following which President Dr Arif Alvi signed the advice sent by them.

Senator Kakar is currently the chairman of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and he is widely regarded as an intellectual. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and Sociology, and he is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.



"The trust entrusted in Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's name by all the parties is a sign of our right choice," the statement read.