Lil Tay’s account confirmed to be hacked following fake death news

Lil Tay is alive and well and the news of her death was indeed a rumour circulated after her account was hacked.

The news of the 14-year-old rapper surfaced on August 9, after her official Instagram account has claimed that she was dead. The post also claimed that her brother, Jason Tian was also dead.

While the account has since been deleted, a spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to TMZ that the rapper’s account had been hacked and that the social media giant had assisted her in regaining control of her profile.

Previously, Lil Tay’s manager accused the young teen to have masterminded the whole scene. He also claimed that the rapper’s account may not have been hacked to begin with.

Her former manager Tsang told Daily Mail, “Upon learning about Lil Tay’s assertion of her well-being, I find relief in the fact that she is safe. However, I believe the reported hacking incident may not have occurred.”

Did Lil Tay actually die?

When the alleged news of Lil Tay started circulating, the influencer’s family refuted the claims after they allegedly issued a statement to TMZ. The statement said that Lil Tay and her brother were “safe and alive.”

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” Lil Tay allegedly told TMZ.

“It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

Who is Lil Tay?

Lil Tay, whose legal name is Tay Tian, caught public attention with her viral videos at the age of nine. She made a name with her Instagram videos in which she was seen using profanity as well as flaunting designer clothes and luxury cars.

The rapper garnered over 3 million followers on Instagram, where she posted up until 2018, which was the peak of her fame. She called herself the “youngest flexer of the century.”

However, those videos were reportedly shot in front of homes and using cars owned by the former employer of Lil Tay's mother without his approval, according to a 2018 report by the Good Morning America.