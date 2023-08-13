Queen Elizabeth II held hope for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly never lost hope for Prince Harry’s return to the royal fold after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the US.



In the aftermath of Megxit, the pair went on a public blame game as they made multiple jarring confessions which included accusing the firm being racist.

The couple even went on to sit down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 where Meghan admitted to being suicidal and having gotten no help from the family.

Despite, their claims, the late monarch was determined to keep the royal family tied to the Sussexes.

The publication added that even in the royal’s final days, she hoped to see the pair return.

Furthermore, despite the explosive claims, the late royal had ensured that the couple would not face any repercussions.

"The Queen did not want to send any signal to her beloved grandson that there would be no path back.

"Her Majesty never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation and that the couple would return to the fold one day," the report claimed.