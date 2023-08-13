Michael Imperioli filming challenges include violence against women

Michael Imperioli reveals that the most challenging moments for him to film for projects include violence against women.

In an interview with The Guardian, which was published online Thursday, the actor said it was especially difficult when his Sopranos character, Christopher Moltisanti, was abusive against his fiancée Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) on the Emmy-winning show.

"The most brutal, difficult stuff for me is when Christopher had to be physically abusive with Adriana, for obvious reasons," he explained. "On a technical level, you’re trying to be really careful so you don’t hurt the person. But having to get to that point of violence towards a woman, you have to go to some nasty places to get there."

Imperioli added that while it can sometimes be "very immediate" to get to that headspace for a scene, other times it’s finding "something present in your life that you can tap into. Sometimes you have to go someplace from the past. And sometimes you have to go to someplace imaginary."

Although they occasionally use stunt doubles, The White Lotus actor said that transitioning from practising certain situations to recording the actual take is always difficult.

"It’s one thing to choreograph and rehearse it, then when you act it full-tilt with all the emotion, it’s easy to not have as much control as in the rehearsal," he said. "So you really have to be quite careful."

Imperioli finds it more leisurely "shooting a mobster or shooting heroin" for a scene, saying, "That stuff to me is not difficult."