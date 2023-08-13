Mia Tyler explains Maui's catastrophic fire: 'Worse than you think'

Mia Tyler was on vacation in Maui when the catastrophic flames overtook the Hawaiian island, and she's now sharing her eyewitness experience of the carnage.



On Saturday, after updating her Instagram Story with the news that she and her son Axton, 6, had gotten a flight out of Maui, the Rush Hour 3 star, 44, shared an emotional statement on her grid.

Tyler commented, beside a photo of the devastation on Front Street in Lahaina, "I don’t know where to start. Halfway through our vacation on Maui we got news that a horrible fire had started an hour north of us. I don’t need to tell you what happened next. All I can say is, it was way worse than what you saw on the news and online."

The daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler went on to explain the mayhem she noticed.

"Many people and animals have lost their lives. Homes destroyed. Sacred buildings burnt to ashes. Thousand of locals and tourists displaced. And the horrors those people had to see and experience," she continued.

She said the situation left her feeling anguished. "Trying to keep my family and friends safe was all I could do. We were in a sacred paradise and could do nothing," she explained, adding that they managed to get a flight home late on Friday night.

Tyler then made an impassioned plea for people to refrain from travelling to Maui and instead donate money to relief operations.

"PLEASE DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI, as the hotels are helping to home the people of Maui. The island needs to heal and does not need tourists taking up valuable resources right now," she wrote. "The only thing we can do is donate to these wonderful people that need us the most right now. Please help. Any penny helps."

"I pray this land heals and comes back stronger like it always does," she ended her blue message.