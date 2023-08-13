England overcome spirited Colombia 2-1, advance to Women's World Cup semis

Alessia Russo scored England's second goal of the game.—Reuters

England managed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a determined Colombian side, securing their place in the highly anticipated Women's World Cup semifinals. The match witnessed goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, capitalizing on defensive mishaps and propelling England towards the next stage of the tournament.



Colombia, in their debut appearance at this phase of the competition, stunned with an early 1-0 lead courtesy of a breathtaking goal by Leicy Santos. Their journey to this point had been ignited by a surprise win over Germany during the group stage. Yet, the momentum shifted, and England's Lionesses displayed resilience, earning a well-deserved spot in the semifinals, where they are set to face Australia.

England, reigning European champions, encountered hurdles in finding their rhythm during the knockout stages. Their progression to the semis included a penalty shootout victory against Nigeria and a less-than-convincing win against Colombia. Despite the challenges, the wealth of experience amassed under the guidance of coach Sarina Wiegman, who has suffered just one loss in her two-year tenure, proved pivotal in guiding them forward.

Alessia Russo, one of the goal scorers, highlighted the team's determination, stating, "We did have to dig deep, absolutely... they [Colombia] have so many talented players that can cause you trouble within a second, but I thought our backline was brilliant."

The Lionesses showcased early intent with attacking plays, although a header from Russo and Rachel Daly's effort ended up in the goalkeeper's grasp. Colombia displayed their attacking prowess, with teenage sensation Linda Caicedo impressing with her skillful runs, though her attempts ultimately sailed over the crossbar.

A turning point materialized just before halftime when Santos delivered a remarkable strike, granting Colombia the lead. England responded swiftly, capitalizing on a goalkeeper error as Hemp seized the opportunity, equalizing just before the break.

Hemp's goal etched a new record, as her accomplishment at 23 years and five days made her the youngest player ever to score for England in a Women's World Cup knockout match, surpassing the feat set by her teammate Lucy Bronze in 2015.

The second half witnessed England seizing the lead from an unexpected position. A long and speculative ball from Georgia Stanway created confusion among the Colombian defense, enabling Russo to find the net. Despite Colombia's late offensive efforts, England maintained their advantage, securing a semifinal showdown against old adversaries and co-hosts, Australia.

The forthcoming semifinal clash, slated for Sydney's Stadium Australia, promises a captivating spectacle for both teams and fans alike. Russo expressed her enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, acknowledging the thrill of competing against the best and facing a passionate host nation with a fervent fanbase.

As England gear up for the semifinal confrontation, their journey epitomizes the unpredictable nature of football, underscoring the importance of perseverance and tenacity in overcoming formidable rivals on the quest for glory.