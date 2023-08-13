Dramatic penalty shoot-out sends Australia to first Women's World Cup semifinal

Australia will play either England or Colombia in the semifinals.—Getty

Australia, the co-hosts of the Women's World Cup, have carved their path into the semifinals with an unprecedented victory.

The sensational triumph unfolded at Brisbane Stadium, where the Matildas exhibited unwavering determination, prevailing 7-6 in a gripping penalty shoot-out following a tense goalless match that extended to 120 minutes.

During the captivating face-off between Australia and France, goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold emerged as a pivotal figure, making four crucial saves during the pivotal penalty shoot-out. The nerve-wracking showdown saw Arnold thwart Kenza Dali twice, a remarkable feat that was further highlighted by Arnold's first save requiring a retake due to an off-the-line movement. Remarkably, the fate of the shoot-out hinged on Arnold herself, as her attempt hit the post, encapsulating the dramatic highs and lows of the game.



Amidst the intense battle, it's the Australian team that emerges victorious, marking their historic debut in the Women's World Cup semi-final. This remarkable feat paves their way to a crucial clash against either England or Colombia, set to unfold on August 16 at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Australia's journey to this moment was a rollercoaster of emotions. Initially grappling with the weight of expectations, the Matildas gradually found their rhythm. The electric ambiance fueled by a full-capacity crowd at Brisbane Stadium provided the backdrop for their spirited performance. While the regular and extra time ended goalless, the penalty shoot-out was where the drama truly unfolded, adding a thrilling twist to the narrative.

France, despite their tenacity, couldn't derail Australia's relentless pursuit. The match featured standout moments, including goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin's resilience despite initial jitters, and a last-ditch heroic block by defender Elisa de Almeida. The introduction of soccer icon Sam Kerr injected fresh energy into the game, propelling the Matildas forward and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

As Australia bask in the glow of this historic achievement, the global football community eagerly anticipates the upcoming clash that will determine their fate in the Women's World Cup.