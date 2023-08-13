Kris Jenner, beau Corey Gamble enjoy casual shopping spree in Portofino

Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble exuded perfect couple goals during their romantic getaway in Portofino.

The Kardashians star showcased a chic style wearing a lemon yellow dress during her sun-soaked Portofino holiday on Friday.

The TV star, 67, looked stunning in the yellow and white mini dress as she strolled around town and enjoyed a spot of shopping with her longtime beau, 42.

The couple looked in good spirits as they meandered around the local area, at one point stopping in a jewellery store.

They were later seen getting a helping hand off a boat as they arrived at their lavish villa.

Kris's summery look comes just a day after she once again looked effortlessly chic on Thursday as she rocked a sheer rose print kaftan and wide-brimmed hat during her sun-soaked break.