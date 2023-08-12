Interim PM-designate resolves to perform duties with ‘due diligence’

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is senator from Balochistan. — Facebook/Anwar ul Haq Kakar

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the newly-appointed caretaker prime minister, has thanked all stakeholders for nominating him for the coveted slot and expressed resolve that he would perform duties including overseeing elections with due diligence.

Kakar — a little-known lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) —was selected as caretaker prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

The decision was taken in the second round of consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz, and a summary to this effect has been approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A.

The opposition leader proposed the name of BAP senator. Riaz said he proposed Kakar’s name because he belonged to a smaller province and a non-controversial personality.

Politicians from across the aisle welcomed the appointment and hoped that the interim PM would ensure free and fair polls in the country.

“I am thankful to the Almighty for being given an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan. My gratitude also extends to all the stakeholders for reposing their trust in me to lead the country,” the interim PM-designate said on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

“Prayers requested from everyone that Allah gives me the fortitude to carry out my responsibilities with due diligence,” he added.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who has been named the new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan.

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician. He has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house.

“Though he has been involved in politics, Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual in the country,” senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.

Mir said that the BAP lawmaker belonged to the Kakar tribe of Pashtun ethnicity, so he represents both Pashtuns and Balochs.

“The senator also enjoys good ties with the mainstream political parties including PML-N and PPP.”

In 2008, Kakar contested the National Assembly election from Quetta on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.