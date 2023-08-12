Tiffani Thiessen unravels secret to good looks, ‘I feel so much more at ease now’

Tiffani Thiessen claimed that the secret to her ageless beauty was "just not giving a sh*t."



On Friday's episode of "Good Instincts," the brunette beauty said to celebrity dietitian Shira Barlow that she "feel[s] so much more at ease now than I was even 10 years ago."

“I don’t know if it’s me just not giving a s—t,” the “Saved By the Bell” star continued.

The mother of two, who will turn milestone 50 in January, added, “It’s a different feeling this time around hitting a bigger, you know, a bigger birthday this time.”

Thiessen continued by saying that she feels pressure to appear a specific way because of her quick rise to fame at the age of 15.

“I don’t know, it’s interesting,” she continued. “Yes, I think people will say things, you know… and maybe expect me to look a certain way, yes, but I mean, it’s just not realistic. I can only age the way I’m going to age, right?”

The "Son in Law" actress went on to say that while she tries to maintain her beauty, her main priorities right now are her mental health and "self-love."

“I’m taking care of myself and doing things that I know will benefit the outside exterior of myself that people are… but yeah, those people don’t know what’s happening on the inside, right? [it’s] important because that’s what actually helps the outside.”

In fact, Thiessen acknowledged that her main concern is doing everything in her power to "be around as long as possible" for her husband, children, and ultimately grandchildren.

“All those things that are much more important to me now,’ she noted.