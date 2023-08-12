Naomi Campbell on facing discrimination at the peak of her modelling career

Naomi Campbell has recently spoken out about facing discrimination at the peak of her modelling career.



As she reunited with Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista for the cover of British Vogue, Naomi discussed how she was paid less than others despite being one of the top names in the industry during her early modelling days.

"Why was it that I was doing the same job as my colleagues and had to take less money?" said the 53-year-old.

Naomi stated, "Why was I booked for the shows but not the ads? I was not close-mouthed."

For the unversed, the model made her debut in Bob Marley’s Is This Love music video at the age of eight. Then after turning 15, Naomi grabbed everyone’s attention by appearing on the cover of British Elle.

Later on, the mother-of-two went on talk for the likes of of Gianni Versace and Isaac Mizrahi as her demand was increased. But what she noticed was the biased attitude of some key people in the industry.

Naomi added, "I have taken a backseat from the fashion world and now only driven by seeing that opportunities are being given."

Back in 1988, Naomi became the first black model to appear on the cover of French Vogue, after Yves St. Laurent forced the publication to put her on the cover.

One year later, Naomi also appeared on the cover of American Vogue’s September issue.

Reflecting on working with her close friends appeared on the cover of Vogue together in January 1990, Naomi explained, "There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: when one is down you pick the other one up."

Meanwhile, Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy’s lives can also be viewed in an Apple TV+ series titled The Super Models.