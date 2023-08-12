Princess Anne’s subtle swipe at Prince Harry, Megan Markle laid bare

Princess Anne may have taken a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she spoke about her brother’s attempt at a slimmed-down monarchy.

The Princess Royal sat down for a rare interview with CBS News back in May, which was published prior to the Coronation of King Charles.

Anne, who is known to be the hardest-working royal, gave her candid insight into the monarchy. In her comments, many have speculated that the Princess took a thinly-veiled dig at the Sussexes with her comment.

She said that Charles’ idea of the slimmed-down monarchy, in which there will be lesser working royals in order to alleviate the financial burden on the throne, would have been more appropriate when there were "few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles back in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California to build their life together with their two children.

On the topic of relevance, the royal said that while there will be "conversations", it’s not the one where she is going to have.

"It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing, I have to say. I’m not quite sure what else, you know, we can do," Anne said at the time.

Although, she added that when it comes to supporting the King, "we, as a family, see ourselves there to support that role."

Despite the shade, many experts have believed that Anne could have helped reconciliations between Harry and the Royal Family, as she had a "soft spot" for her nephew since he was young, via Express UK.