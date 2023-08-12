Prince Harry’s position in line of succession in danger after removal of HRH titles

After his titles were removed, it seems that Prince Harry’s position in the line of succession is also in jeopardy.

According to Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden, Prince Harry, who is fifth in the line to the throne, should be removed from the line of succession entirely.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, the expert shared his views on the recent change on the Buckingham Palace website which removed the His Royal Highness (HRH) titles from Harry’s name.

Per the royal expert, the change is “very minor, very trivial.” He is of the view that the Royal Family “should be going much further.”

He added, “What actually matters is that he’s still in the line of succession. God forbid if something was to happen to the Royal Family, he would become our King.”

Eden pondered that why wasn’t it better to just remove him from the succession line. “It’s ridiculous to be doing petty things to the website – deal with the big things and make the big changes that matter.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially exited their senior royal positions back in 2020, and then moved to California to build their life away from the royals.

While they retained their HRH titles but were unable to use them following their exit.

However, their ties with the Royal Family have gotten awry following their projects which publicly detailed their experiences while living with the Royals. And now, there appears to be little chance of reconciliation between the two sides of the family with the change on the official website.

Furthermore, royal expert Robert Jobson believes that the move shows that there “is zero communication between father and second son,” and Harry has “made enemies of William and Camilla, even Catherine.”

Jobson added, “If Harry was in any doubt he was out, that website update has left him in no doubt.”