Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clash on major approach with children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have differing opinions when it comes to parenting their two children, despite previous reports suggesting they are on the same page.

The Sussexes share two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, together.

According to an insider cited by The Sun, as Meghan is set to pursue a solo career, she plans to step back into the spotlight along with her two children.

Up until now, the two Sussex children have been rarely seen in the public unlike the Wales children, who are spotted at many of the royal engagements.

Moreover, even on their birthdays, the Sussexes don’t share their official portraits of Archie and Lilibet.

“They disagree sometimes on certain approaches,” the source told The Sun. “Meghan would love to be done with all the legal stuff. But she’s still supportive of him as she knows how important it is to him.”

Prince Harry had been involved in a number of legal cases pending in the London High Court, but right now he has embarked on his international tour to support his charity.

And while Harry was in Japan to attend the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, the former Suits actress was attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in LA.

The insider added that Meghan is “ready to move on” and the couple has “a beautiful life in California and new friends in Montecito,” but Harry still harbours some fears.

Harry also feared seeing history repeat itself, worrying that Meghan would end up like his own mother, who died in a car crash in 1997.

“There is a difference in how he has grown up. He fears for his own children because of what he has gone through.”

This is why Harry has claimed that he took his family to “paradise” in Montecito to “break the cycle of pain” and he “loves it here.”