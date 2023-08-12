Virat Kohli responds to reports of massive social media earnings

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday rubbished the reports of his alleged lucrative earnings from social media, after a digital marketing firm claimed that the cricketer earns a whopping $1384000 per post on Instagram.
Rejecting the claim, Kohli said that there was no truth in these reports.
“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.” he wrote on X, a microblogging site earlier known as Twitter.
Hopper HQ issued the "Instagram Rich List", according to which the star cricketer is the third richest athlete on Instagram, earning a mind-boggling $1384000 (₹11.45 crore) per post on the picture and video sharing site.
Kohli is one of the four athletes featured in the list of 25 global celebrities. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi in the second spot.
Meanwhile, Kohli ranks 14th on the list but third among the athletes. The fourth athlete to feature on the list of highest social media earning celebrities is the Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr.
