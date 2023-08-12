Lionel Messi scores as Inter Miami defeat Charlotte FC

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi. — AFP/File

At DRV PNK Stadium on Friday night, Inter Miami defeated FC Charlotte 4-0 thanks to a goal by Lionel Messi in the 86th minute.

At the start of the game, Lionel Messi left supporters yearning for the early goals he has already spoiled them with, but when it finally came, people were thrilled.

With five victories in five games, Inter Miami has advanced to the Leagues Cup tournament's final four.

They are now awaiting the result of the Philadelphia Union-Querétaro game, which was tied in the second half but has already been settled.

In the first eight minutes of each of his first three starts for Inter Miami, Messi scored. He even surpassed himself in those games by tallying goals in the eighth, seventh, and sixth minutes.

However, in this game, he did not need to provide the opening theatrics.

To take a 2-0 lead into halftime, Josef Martinez scored on a penalty kick in 12' and Robert Taylor scored in 32'.

Inter Miami's advantage over a tenacious Charlotte club that failed to take advantage of its opportunities was cemented by an own goal in the 78th minute.

Messi, who joined the Miami MLS team last month, once again lived up to the Messi Mania hype as he sent the crowd home with a goal and a smile.

Moreover, Leonard Campana's assist in the 86th minute let Messi continue his streak as the best soccer player in the world continues.

Messi has eight goals in his last three games.

Inter Miami is just a few moments away from winning the Leagues Cup thanks to Leo Messi's impact.

Messi pushed Charlotte to the limit with his ball to Diego Gomez as he attacked the middle. A sliding defender, Adilson Malanda of Charlotte, intercepted a pass from Gomez and scored an own goal to give Inter Miami a 3-0 advantage late in the second half.

Messi was waiting when Robert Taylor spotted him in the middle of the pitch. Messi's left boot enlivened an otherwise dull second half. But Adilson Malanda of Charlotte blocked Messi's attempt in the 70th second. In his fifth game with Inter Miami, Messi has yet to score.

Taylor, who scored in the opening period, was later replaced.