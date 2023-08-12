Nick Jonas looks back on ‘surprisingly difficult’ part of nuptials

Nick Jonas recalls his multi-billion wedding celebrations with Priyanka Chopra back in 2018. The Sucker crooner unveiled the “surprisingly difficult” part during his wedding as a part of his nuptials.



"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," he tells People magazine.

"They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

"So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game," the Jealous singer adds. "But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

The couple in addition to the Indian ceremony had wedded following western culture, which was officiated by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr.

The cultural diversity helped Nick to experience "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart."

"That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other," he says, "which is the most important thing."

The pair officially welcomed a child, daughter, via surrogate in January 2022.

Afterwards, in the July of same year Nick talked about his fatherhood experience in an interview with ET.

"It is certainly life changing. [Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy," he said. "All is good."

Right now the Jonas Brothers are set to start their The Tour from Yankee Stadium.