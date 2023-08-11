Prince Harry 'kicked out' of royal family's inner circle

King Charles III and the royal family have seemingly decided to cut all ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they have recently revealed their intention regarding the Duke's future by moving his royal title from their official website.

The Duke of Sussex, who's currently in Asia on a solo trip, is reportedly in "no doubt" that he has been kicked out of the royal family's inner circle, an expert has claimed.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson has told Express US that the recent discovery that the royal family website appears to have removed Harry's HRH titles shows there is "zero communication" between the Prince and his father, King Charles III.

According to the expert, Harry has "made enemies of William and Camilla, even Catherine".

Jobson added: "If Harry was in any doubt he was out, that website update has left him in no doubt."

Prince Harry's relationship with his royal relatives is reaching to a boiling point as none of the opponents seem to be interested in making amends or easing the ongoing tension within the family.