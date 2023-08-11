Heart of stone dubbed as a ‘joyless, ludicrous’ spy thrill

Critics slam Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone as a 'Joyless rip-off of minority report.'

Gal Gadot's latest cinematic venture, Heart of Stone, has found itself in the crosshairs of critical scrutiny, with reviewers branding the action thriller as a derivative attempt resembling "a poor woman's Mission Impossible" and a "joyless rip-off of Minority Report."

In this Netflix production, the Wonder Woman star embodies the role of international spy Rachel Stone, guided by the enigmatic peacekeeping organization named The Charter.

Her mission involves thwarting the acquisition of a mysterious weapon, The Heart, by nefarious hands. Gadot shares the screen with talents such as Jamie Dornan and Sophie Okonedo.



Nonetheless, the film's stark parallels to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, coupled with its criticized "ludicrous plot," "bland acting," and excessive CGI utilization, have invited unflattering reviews.

Brian Lowry of CNN pulled no punches, characterizing the movie as "a poor woman's Mission Impossible."

The critical reception has laid bare the film's shortcomings, echoing the sentiments of those who've found Heart of Stone lacking in originality and narrative depth.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman offered a scathing evaluation, deeming the film 'joyless, convoluted, and sludgy-looking - in short, abysmal.'

He criticized the plot as 'hollow,' suggesting that it feels orchestrated by a virtual screenwriter.

Gleiberman also pointed out a disconnect between Gadot's earnest portrayal and the snappy dialogue, while emphasizing that the film's fundamental problem lies in its insignificance.

Calum Marsh of the New York Times echoed the sentiment, characterizing it as 'ludicrous and derivative.'