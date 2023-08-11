Rita Ora looks sensational as she slips into skimpy pink swimsuit

Rita Ora looked sensational in a skimpy pink bikini on Friday as she soaked up the sun during a lavish Ibiza getaway.

The singer looked nothing short of a vision in the two-piece as she flashed her underboob in the tiny ribbed triangle top.

Rita appeared happy and relaxed as the hitmaker shielded herself from the sun behind a pair of lilac-tinted sunglasses and kept cool by pulling her long curly tresses up in a claw clip.

Finishing off her look, Rita who went make-up free for the outing accessorised with a bold long brown necklace and layered several gold anklets and bracelets.

The beauty was all smiles as she enjoyed the well-deserved break following performing at a number of festivals recently.

Rita was spotted on a solo outing without her husband Taika Waititi, 47, after she recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary.

Rita seemed in high spirits as she was stopped by fans on the beach for a chat.

It comes as Rita was announced as one of the artists to perform at the closing ceremony of Prince Harry's 2023 Invictus Games.