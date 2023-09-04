Britney Spears' asks fans, 'Ever Been Deceived by Love?'

Britney Spears called off her marriage with Sam Asghari last month

Britney Spears reached out to her followers with a compelling question about trust and love on Sunday.



This comes amid her ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari, following his filing last month on August 16.

In the video, Britney donned a stylish long-sleeved cheetah-print bodysuit.

Spears addressed on Instagram stating, "My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??"

Britney Spears wrapped up her Instagram post with a resolute statement, "Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!"

This reference was made to the 2003 track, Trick Me by Kelis, playing in the background of her video.

The song choice has raised speculation about its connection to her recent split from Sam Asghari, as the lyrics include lines such as "And I showed you that I loved you more than once/There's nothing left there to decide/Said you might trick me once/I won't let you trick me twice."

Another poignant line reads, "Though I may love you/It hurts me deep inside, oh/Now you no longer have to hide."

This post from Britney follows her recent desert horseback riding adventure on Friday when she found the summer heat so unbearable that she removed her top