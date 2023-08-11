Romeo Beckham's girlfriend oozes glamour in new pics, nothing less than Nicola Peltz

Mia Regan looked nothing less than Nicola Pletz on Thursday as she donned a denim metallic corset and matching skirt during the Ganni show during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

For the star-studded event the girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, 20, was dressed to the nines as she looked gorgeous in the strapless top and midi skirt.

She arrived at the event donning a blue long-sleeved top beneath the corset but she later took it off and was spotted carrying it around.

The model added a pop of colour to the ensemble by rocking a pair of red short cowboy boots as she posed for photos.

She looked happy as she accessorised with a simple silver pendant necklace and left her short blonde locks loose.

Mia seemed in high spirits as she linked arms with a pal ahead of the fashion show in Denmark.

It comes after Mia put on a very loved-up display with beau Romeo as they packed on the PDA.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, also 20, took to Instagram earlier this month to share a throwback snap of them at Glastonbury Festival.

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper are the children of celebrity couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

However, Nicola Peltz is the wife of Brooklyn who is the eldest son of David and Victoria.