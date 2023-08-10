15-year-old footballer killed after tree falls on him. Twitter/TLH_Football

A devastating incident shook the community of Anderson, South Carolina, as a 15-year-old high school football player lost his life when a massive tree toppled onto him during a powerful storm.

Evan Kinley, a sophomore at T.L. Hanna High School, was checking in on his grandparents along Arnold Drive near Kings Road when tragedy struck.



The event unfolded around 5pm on Monday, as Kinley was stepping out of his car in his grandparents' driveway. Caught in the path of the severe weather, a towering tree uprooted and crashed down on the unsuspecting teenager. Despite the valiant efforts of first responders to extricate Kinley from the wreckage, his injuries proved fatal, leaving the community devastated.

The Anderson County Coroner's Office officially classified the untimely death as an accident caused by the severe weather conditions that had enveloped the region. The school district and local community are grappling with the profound loss of a young life brimming with promise.

Evan Kinley's impact extended beyond the football field. He was an enthusiastic member of the T.L. Hanna High School football team, and his absence is acutely felt by his teammates, friends, and family. The school district is offering additional support to students and staff, recognising the need for collective strength during this trying time.

Beyond the realm of sports, Kinley was an ardent outdoorsman and a junior firefighter with the Broadway Fire Department. His love for hunting and fishing was a testament to his adventurous spirit. The Broadway Fire Department shared their heartache on social media, highlighting the young firefighter's potential and the void left by his untimely passing.

The close-knit community of Anderson mourns the loss of Evan Kinley, a young soul whose life was tragically cut short. As investigations continue and arrangements are made, the town stands united in remembering the vibrant spirit and myriad interests that made Kinley a beloved figure among peers and mentors alike.