Lizzo accused of sexual harassment by six more employees

file footage

Lizzo is reportedly under investigation for claims of harassment leveled against her by six more employees after three former backup dancers sued her last week.



Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, lawyers representing the lawsuit against the singer revealed they have been “reviewing and vetting new complaints from at least six people with similar stories” who worked with Lizzo.

Attorney Ron Zambrano explained that his firm is looking into the experience of dancers who worked with the Truth Hurts singer on her reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

In a statement to the outlet, Zambrano heralded the original three accusers for “bravely” speaking out and sharing their experiences, “opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.”

The latest allegations, which he claimed could be “actionable,” against Lizzo are of a “sexually charged environment” and withholding employees’ payment, according to the lawyer.

Three dancers from the Grammy winner’s former backup group came forward last week, accusing the singer of alleged fat-shaming, sexual harassment, and maintaining a hostile work environment.

Responding to the claims, the Good as Hell singer dubbed the allegations “outrageous,” saying, “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

“It’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” she wrote, noting that she is not a “villain.”

“I am hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this,” she concluded. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”