FBI kills Utah man who allegedly made online threats against Biden

A man, who hurled online threats against President Joe Biden, was fatally shot by the FBI during a search warrant execution in Provo, Utah.

The suspect, identified as Craig Deleeuw Robertson, had allegedly made threats against prominent politicians and public figures, including President Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The fatal incident occurred around 6:15am on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Special agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at Craig Deleeuw Robertson's residence when the confrontation took place. Reports indicate that the suspect engaged in a gunfight with the agents, resulting in his death. No agents were harmed during the operation.



The threat against Craig Deleeuw Robertson involved accusing him of being a political puppet associated with George Soros and plotting an assassination in a parking garage. The investigation had unveiled Robertson's detailed plans and intentions, leaving authorities concerned about the potential danger he posed.

President Biden was reportedly briefed about the FBI raid early on Wednesday. The White House referred all inquiries to the Justice Department. Biden was actually scheduled to be in Utah on the same day for a public event focused on veterans' healthcare.

Charging documents revealed Robertson's disturbing online posts, where he referenced Biden's visit to Utah and mentioned preparing his camouflage and sniper rifle.

Robertson's online threats, particularly the one regarding Biden, had raised alarms and prompted the FBI's swift action. The suspect's explicit intent to harm public officials had been documented in a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court in Utah.

The complaint detailed his menacing posts and even included images of Robertson with a long-range rifle and in a ghillie suit, a type of camouflage.