Donald Trump attempts to establish 'public shield' against criminal accusations

Former US president Donald Trump delivers remarks at Windham High School on August 8, 2023, in Windham, New Hampshire. — AFP/File

Donald Trump has intensified his efforts to mount a public defence against his criminal accusations as his attorneys will go before the federal court on Friday, under the direction of Judge Tanya Chutkan, in an effort to persuade the public that he was charged for standing up for their rights.

At a campaign event held at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, former US president Donald Trump informed the crowd, "I'm being indicted for you."

This month, Trump was charged with three counts of obstruction of justice on the grounds that the Republican presidential forerunner conspired with six other people to overturn the 2020 election.

"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom," Trump told people while at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday, adding that "they want to silence me because I will never let them silence you."

Trump was charged with conspiring to deceive the US and attempting to disenfranchise voters with his false assertions that he won the 2020 election in a 45-page indictment released last week by special counsel Jack Smith.

Jack Smith drew a direct connection between the 77-year-old's behaviour after losing to Joe Biden, a Democrat, and the attack on the Capitol, which he referred to as an "unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy."

Trump is already slated to stand trial in May next year in Florida on suspicion of stealing and storing top-secret government documents in his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida and refusing to give them up.

The twice-impeached president also faces criminal charges in New York for allegedly paying election-eve hush money to an adult film star.

Trump — who announced his presidential bid in March — pleaded not guilty to all the charges and accused prosecutors of seeking minus him from the presidential bid with "fake" charges.

The first-ever indicted president also regarded in his speeches and in his campaigns that these criminal charges are "politically motivated and are part of a witch hunt against him."

In earlier campaigns of 2016 and 2020, the Republican presidential candidate put forth the people's grievances and expressed that he understood their issues and would fight for them however, this time, his campaign theme revolves around his personal criminal charges with an attempt to lure people to see themselves into it.

He continues to reiterate that the 2020 election was fraud instigating people eventually to storm Capitol Hill and stop the election result announcement.